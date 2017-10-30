Astros beat Dodgers in 10th inning, take World Series lead

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is mobbed by teammates after driving in the game-winning run during the 10th inning of Game 5 of the World Series. ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit a game-ending single off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 Sunday night to take a 3-2 World Series lead.
Silent early when ace Dallas Keuchel allowed Los Angeles to spurt ahead 4-0, the crowd erupted over and over as the Astros sent balls careening all around — and out of — pulsating Minute Maid Park.
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, George Springer and Brian McCann homered for Houston, which tied the score 4-4 against Clayton Kershaw, fell behind 7-4 on Cody Bellinger’s three-run homer, then rallied again to lead 11-8 after seven innings and 12-9 after eight.
Yasiel Puig’s two-run homer in the ninth off Chris Devenski was the record 22nd of the Series, and Chris Taylor tied the score with a two-out, two-strike RBI single.
Jensen hit McCann with a pitch with two outs, George Springer walked and Derek Fisher pinch ran for Bregman at second. Bregman won the 5-hour, 17-minute marathon with a liner into left field.
Joe Musgrove, Houston’s seventh pitcher, threw a scoreless 10th for the win.
Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, where Justin Verlander will try to clinch the Astros’ first championship and Rich Hill hopes to save the Dodgers’ season.
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits the game-winning single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game of the World Series. ASSOCIATED PRESS
