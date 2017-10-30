Astros beat Dodgers in 10th inning, take World Series lead

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit a game-ending single off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 Sunday night to take a 3-2 World Series lead.

Silent early when ace Dallas Keuchel allowed Los Angeles to spurt ahead 4-0, the crowd erupted over and over as the Astros sent balls careening all around — and out of — pulsating Minute Maid Park.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, George Springer and Brian McCann homered for Houston, which tied the score 4-4 against Clayton Kershaw, fell behind 7-4 on Cody Bellinger’s three-run homer, then rallied again to lead 11-8 after seven innings and 12-9 after eight.

Yasiel Puig’s two-run homer in the ninth off Chris Devenski was the record 22nd of the Series, and Chris Taylor tied the score with a two-out, two-strike RBI single.

Jensen hit McCann with a pitch with two outs, George Springer walked and Derek Fisher pinch ran for Bregman at second. Bregman won the 5-hour, 17-minute marathon with a liner into left field.

Joe Musgrove, Houston’s seventh pitcher, threw a scoreless 10th for the win.

Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, where Justin Verlander will try to clinch the Astros’ first championship and Rich Hill hopes to save the Dodgers’ season.