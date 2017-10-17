Playoff hopes rise for one-loss teams like Ohio State

COLUMBUS — The College Football Playoff picture had its first major shake-up this weekend, and the potential that a one-loss conference champion (or perhaps more than one) will finish among the top four increased in likelihood.

That’s good news for Ohio State, which is among the one-loss teams that are hoping to run the table and win their respective conferences. The Buckeyes have company in the category, as four top-10 teams have one loss and tough end-of-season schedules that could propel them back into the playoff picture.

Examining the cases:

Oklahoma State

AP ranking: 10

Remaining schedule: at Texas, at No. 23 West Virginia, Oklahoma, at Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas

Analysis: The Cowboys quietly have a solid chance to finish to the regular season with one loss. If they survive Morgantown, then win Bedlam, this team very well could be facing an effective play-in game with TCU in the Big XII championship game.

If this team wins the Big XII with one loss, it should gain admission to the playoff, even if Georgia loses an undefeated season in SEC championship game.

Oklahoma

AP ranking: 9

Remaining schedule: at Kansas State, Texas Tech, at No. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 4 TCU, at Kansas, No. 23 West Virginia

Analysis: The Sooners have the best win of the bunch (at Ohio State) and also the worst loss (to Iowa State at home). But look at that schedule down the stretch: three ranked teams plus a potential conference title game. If the Sooners run the table — taking TCU’s place in the process — that loss will be forgiven. But given the way Oklahoma’s defense has looked, that’s a very big “if.”

Clemson

AP ranking: 7

Remaining schedule: Georgia Tech, at No. 16 N.C. State, Florida State, The Citadel, at South Carolina

Analysis: The Tigers have the best current resume of the three, which includes wins against three ranked teams, and their loss was at a likely bowl team (Syracuse) and without their quarterback. Add in potential wins against N.C. State and Miami in the ACC championship game, and that would be five ranked wins and a league title.

Even if the winners of the SEC, Big Ten, and Big XII go undefeated, that should be enough to leap a one-loss Pac-12 winner and the SEC runner-up for the fourth spot.

Ohio State

AP ranking: 6

Remaining schedule: No. 2 Penn State, at Iowa, No. 18 Michigan State, Illinois, No. 19 Michigan

Analysis: The Buckeyes don’t have a signature win, but that could change in a hurry. If they win out and then beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, that’s four ranked wins in six weeks, and their lone loss is respectable, for whatever that is worth.

Ohio State has the clearest path of anyone: win the Big Ten and they’re in. If they lose at any point between now and Dec. 2, however, the Orange Bowl is probably the ceiling.

