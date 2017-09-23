BG defense struggles to stop Blue Raider reserves

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee was missing its starting quarterback, its top receiver and its top offensive lineman.

And yet the defense from the Bowling Green State University football team surrendered 533 yards of total offense in the Blue Raiders 24-13 victory.

"I didn't think they played very well in the first half at all," BG coach Mike Jinks said of the defense. "But they came in at halftime and made some adjustments, and they played better in the second half. ...

"We have to put kids in better situations."

The Falcons allowed touchdowns on three of Middle Tennessee’s first four possessions, surrendering 261 yards on those four series. The Blue Raiders had 304 yards of offense at halftime as quarterback John Urzua, the back-up to starter Brent Stockstill, completed 17-of-19 passes for 220 yards in the period.

"I thought [Middle Tennessee] ran the ball well in the first half," Jinks said. "And that allowed their quarterback to settle down and make some throws.

"We needed to put pressure on him in the second half, and that worked."

Blue Raiders receiver Ty Lee stepped in for leading receiver Richie James and caught seven passes for 80 yards, while true freshman running back Brad Anderson finished with six receptions for 98 yards.

Middle Tennessee had 229 yards of total offense in the second half but were effective in holding on to the ball. They drove 72 yards on nine plays to kick a field goal late in the third quarter, and their time of possession in the second half was 19:24.

The one area where the Bowling Green defense did well was in forcing turnovers. Marcus Milton collected the Falcons’ first interception this season, while Kholbe Coleman and Nate Locke recovered fumbles.

"The mind-set is that when the ball is in the air, it's our ball," Milton said. "That gets us off the field and gives the offense a chance to score."

Fred Garth and Armani Posey led BG with 11 tackles apiece, while Brandon Harris had nine. But the Falcons missed a number of tackles, especially in the first half.

"That's why you saw different guys rolling in," Jinks said. "You can put guys in position, but guys have to make plays."

RUSHING WOES: The Falcons struggles to run the ball on offense continued as BG finished with a net one yard rushing on 29 attempts.

The biggest culprit for the running game was three bad snaps that resulted in 33 yards in losses. The Falcons also surrendered three sacks that set them back 28 yards.

"It's extremely worrisome," Jinks said of the struggles of his offensive line. "If we don't run the ball better, it's going to be a long season.

"We have to be balanced. We can't sit back and [max] protect for 60 plays. That's not our strength."

JUST FOR KICKS: The Falcons again got good work from punter Joseph Davidson and kicker Jake Suder.

Davidson, a Findlay native, averaged 46.1 yards on seven punts. His longest kick of the day traveled 65 yards, and four of his kicks was downed inside the Middle Tennessee 20.

Meanwhile Suder, a Central Catholic graduate, made two field goals of 25 yards in the loss. He has been perfect on seven field-goal attempts this season.

